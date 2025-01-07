What's the story

Raising a child alone in India comes with its own set of challenges, and financial security often tops the list of worries. What if something unexpected happens to you?

This is where insurance steps in, offering that much-needed safety net. By choosing the right policies, single parents can ensure their child's future remains secure, no matter the circumstances.

Let's dive into the must-have insurance options that will give you peace of mind, knowing your kid's financial wellbeing is covered.