The Wall Street Journal permits AI drafting after Druckenmiller op-ed
The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) now lets its opinion writers use AI tools to help draft their articles, and they don't have to say if they did.
This change came after billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller used AI for his op-ed targeting US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, sparking a debate about transparency in journalism.
WSJ defends AI use, rivals restrict
Druckenmiller openly compared using AI to using a calculator, saying, "I'm not embarrassed by it... I write everything using AI now for the same reason I use a calculator when I do math problems."
"It's my message."
WSJ's Opinion Editor Paul Gigot backed him up, calling AI "a fact of modern life" and saying disclosure isn't needed if the opinions are genuine.
Meanwhile, The New York Times restricts AI-written pieces from freelancers entirely, and the Financial Times prohibits AI use in this way, showing not all newsrooms see things the same way.