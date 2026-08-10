The Wealth Company launches US dollar fund at GIFT City
The Wealth Company just rolled out a U.S.-dollar-based investment fund at GIFT City, making it easier for eligible overseas investors, including nonresident Indians, to invest in India's mutual funds and ETFs through one simple platform.
Managed by Wealth Company Asset Management's IFSC branch, which is registered with the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA).
Offshore fund selects Indian assets
This "fund of funds" picks from a mix of Indian equity, fixed income, hybrid, and sectoral funds, plus gold and silver ETFs, basing choices on past performance and risk.
It's designed for global family offices, institutional allocators, accredited investors, and HNI/UHNI non-residents.
Eligible investors get perks like SEBI FPI registration exemption and possible tax benefits on capital gains, but it is not open to resident Indians or investors resident in the US and Canada, or FATF-restricted countries.