Theater, homegrown fashion brand, raises 75cr Series A, valued 410cr
Business
Theater, a homegrown fashion brand known for its footwear, stockings, perfumes, and bags, just raised ₹75 crore in a Series A round.
Niveshaay led the investment, with Physis Capital and Prath Ventures also pitching in.
This brings Theater's valuation up to ₹410 crore, a big leap for a brand started in 2021 by Sarthak Aggarwal and team.
Theater grew eightfold, plans offline expansion
Over the past two years, Theater has grown eight times, thanks to fans who love stylish yet affordable accessories made in India.
Co-founder & CEO Sarthak Aggarwal says the new funds will help them double down on its offline expansion across Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities and boost their brand presence.
Investors see big potential as Theater taps into India's mass-premium fashion scene with design-focused products.