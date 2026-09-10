Theater, homegrown fashion brand, raises 75cr Series A, valued 410cr

Theater, a homegrown fashion brand known for its footwear, stockings, perfumes, and bags, just raised ₹75 crore in a Series A round.

Niveshaay led the investment, with Physis Capital and Prath Ventures also pitching in.

This brings Theater's valuation up to ₹410 crore, a big leap for a brand started in 2021 by Sarthak Aggarwal and team.