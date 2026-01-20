Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs to lead Jio Platforms IPO

Jio Platforms Ltd, the digital arm of Reliance Industries , has selected Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs as lead bankers for its highly anticipated initial public offering (IPO) . The move is expected to value India's largest telecom operator between $133 billion and $182 billion. The company is gearing up to file IPO papers after India's Finance Ministry approves a SEBI proposal allowing a 2.5% public float for mega IPOs.

Stakeholders Stake distribution and strategic investors The upcoming IPO is likely to feature an equal mix of new shares and those sold by existing private-equity shareholders such as KKR & Co, Silver Lake, and Vista Partners. Strategic investors Google LLC and Meta Platforms are expected to keep their stakes at 7.75% and 9.99%, respectively. Intel, which has a small stake of 0.7%, may consider a partial sell-down in this deal, industry executives told Economic Times.

IPO timeline IPO journey and valuation The idea of a Jio Platforms IPO was first revealed by RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani at the firm's annual general meeting on September 2, 2025. Talks with banks for a potential listing in H1 2026 began in October. By November, investment bankers were suggesting a valuation of up to $170 billion for Jio Platforms, higher than Bharti Airtel's market capitalization.

