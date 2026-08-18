Third Circuit finds Sun Pharma not liable in Lipitor lawsuit

The court also shot down the plaintiffs' push to form a class action, which pretty much wraps up this legal battle for now.

Sun Pharma called the ruling a "This decision represents a significant favorable development for the company and its subsidiaries in the matter, and brings the litigation substantially to a close, subject to any further remedies that may be available to the plaintiffs under applicable law." for them, but they did note that the plaintiffs might still try other legal moves.

For now, it is a clear win for Sun and its team.