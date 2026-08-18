Third Circuit finds Sun Pharma not liable in Lipitor lawsuit
Sun Pharma just scored a major win in the US courts.
The Third Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Sun Pharma and its subsidiaries did nothing wrong in a long-running lawsuit about their 2008 patent deal with Pfizer over generic Lipitor (atorvastatin).
Basically, the court agreed with an earlier decision that said Sun did not unfairly block competition.
Court rejects class action bid
The court also shot down the plaintiffs' push to form a class action, which pretty much wraps up this legal battle for now.
Sun Pharma called the ruling a "This decision represents a significant favorable development for the company and its subsidiaries in the matter, and brings the litigation substantially to a close, subject to any further remedies that may be available to the plaintiffs under applicable law." for them, but they did note that the plaintiffs might still try other legal moves.
For now, it is a clear win for Sun and its team.