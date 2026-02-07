This startup is using robots to help Indian farmers
Business
Kanan Park Technologies, started by former PwC leader Mayank Gandhi in 2024, is helping Indian farmers deal with the ongoing labor crunch.
Their robotic sowing planter—built for tough crops like tomatoes and potatoes—has gone through several upgrades since its first prototype.
Now, over 100 farmers in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh are testing it out in real fields.
Gandhi is now looking for more funding
To make sure small farmers can actually get this tech, Gandhi is teaming up with Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) and cooperatives.
He's already put about ₹1 crore into developing the planter and is now looking for more funding to boost production and expand beyond Maharashtra.