This startup is using robots to help Indian farmers Business Feb 07, 2026

Kanan Park Technologies, started by former PwC leader Mayank Gandhi in 2024, is helping Indian farmers deal with the ongoing labor crunch.

Their robotic sowing planter—built for tough crops like tomatoes and potatoes—has gone through several upgrades since its first prototype.

Now, over 100 farmers in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh are testing it out in real fields.