Thomas Dohmke says Indian IT must get AI economics right
Indian IT companies are at a turning point as AI becomes a bigger part of software development.
Thomas Dohmke (founder of Entire, former GitHub CEO) says it's no longer just about coding skills: what really matters now is how well firms manage the costs and benefits of using AI.
In his words, "Their competitive edge now hinges on their ability to get the economics of AI right instead of relying on the cost-based deployment of coding talent," Thomas Dohmke said.
Entire partners Sarvam AI for India
To help Indian developers keep up, Entire has partnered with Sarvam AI to build software tools designed specifically for India.
This means developers can handle everything, from writing code to running AI models, right here at home.
Dohmke also points out that there's strong demand for this sovereign Indian software development lifecycle, but it's still early days.