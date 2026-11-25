Indian IT companies are at a turning point as AI becomes a bigger part of software development.

Thomas Dohmke (founder of Entire, former GitHub CEO) says it's no longer just about coding skills: what really matters now is how well firms manage the costs and benefits of using AI.

In his words, "Their competitive edge now hinges on their ability to get the economics of AI right instead of relying on the cost-based deployment of coding talent," Thomas Dohmke said.