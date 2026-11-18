Thomas Shannon's $4.35 buyout offer lifts Lucky Strike stock 22%
Lucky Strike Entertainment's stock just shot up 22% after founder and CEO Thomas Shannon pitched a plan to buy out the company at $4.35 per share, a solid 30% above its last closing price.
The offer still needs board approval, but it's a bold move as the company tries to bounce back from tough financial times.
Lucky Strike pauses dividend, debt falls
Known for its bowling alleys and water parks, Lucky Strike has been feeling the pinch from inflation and lower spending.
Debt levels signaled distress last month, dropping below 75 cents on the dollar before recovering slightly.
To help steady things, it recently paused its dividend payments.
Plus, credit agency S&P downgraded it in September, with Shannon pointing to bigger market challenges affecting businesses like its own.