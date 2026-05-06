Shocker! OpenAI president Greg Brockman thought Musk would hit him

OpenAI President Greg Brockman has shared details of a tense 2017 meeting with Elon Musk . The encounter revolved around Musk's early attempts to gain control over the artificial intelligence (AI) company. Brockman, a co-founder of OpenAI and one of the defendants in Musk's lawsuit seeking to reverse its transition into a for-profit entity, narrated his experience in an Oakland federal court.

Testimony Musk threatened to cut off funding for OpenAI Brockman recounted how when he turned down a proposal giving Musk more control over OpenAI, the latter's demeanor changed drastically. "I actually thought he was going to hit me," said Brockman, referring to Musk. The meeting ended shortly afterward with Musk threatening to cut off funding for OpenAI, which he had been supporting since its inception in 2015.

Departure announcement Musk said he would stop considering safety in AI development Brockman also claimed that when Musk announced his departure from OpenAI in February 2018, he told employees he planned to pursue AI development at Tesla without safety considerations. "If the sheep are dictating safety and the wolves are not, then there's no purpose," Brockman claimed Musk allegedly told employees at the time.

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Legal battle Musk suing OpenAI, Altman Musk has sued OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman, claiming they betrayed the company's original nonprofit mission by switching to a for-profit model. He also alleges that his $38 million founding donation was misused to build a company now worth over $850 billion. However, OpenAI maintains that Musk had left voluntarily after failing to gain majority control and has since become a direct rival through his own AI venture, xAI.

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