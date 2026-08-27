Three IPOs close Aug 27; Symbiotec Pharmalab subscribed 20.18 times

The IPOs for Symbiotec Pharmalab, Skyways Air Services, and Hy-Tech Engineers are set to close for subscription on Thursday, August 27, with strong demand so far.

Symbiotec's ₹1,757 crore issue was subscribed 20.18 times so far on Day 3, meaning way more people wanted in than there were shares to go around.

Non-institutional investors (NIIs) led the charge, but regular retail investors and institutional buyers also showed strong interest.