Three IPOs close Aug 27; Symbiotec Pharmalab subscribed 20.18 times
The IPOs for Symbiotec Pharmalab, Skyways Air Services, and Hy-Tech Engineers are set to close for subscription on Thursday, August 27, with strong demand so far.
Symbiotec's ₹1,757 crore issue was subscribed 20.18 times so far on Day 3, meaning way more people wanted in than there were shares to go around.
Non-institutional investors (NIIs) led the charge, but regular retail investors and institutional buyers also showed strong interest.
Hy-Tech Engineers subscribed 144.39 times
Hy-Tech Engineers's IPO took the spotlight, subscribed 144.39 times so far, mostly thanks to non-institutional investors who really piled in.
Skyways Air Services also saw its shares subscribed 22.93 times so far.
If you're curious about what's next, gray market premiums for these stocks are looking strong (84.91% above issue price for Hy-Tech), though those numbers can change rapidly before listing.