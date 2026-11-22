Three IPOs open this week, 2 target NSE and BSE
If you're into market buzz, three new IPOs are opening for subscription this week.
Foodlink F&B Holdings (November 26-30) is looking to raise ₹192 crore, while Integris Medtech (November 27-December 1) will also be up for grabs, both aiming for NSE and BSE listings.
Meanwhile, Shree Siddhivinayak Greentech Industries is launching its SME IPO from November 25-27.
Shree Siddhivinayak Greentech Industries targets ₹93.66cr
Shree Siddhivinayak Greentech Industries wants to raise ₹93.66 crore with fresh shares, and all eyes are on how these IPOs perform, especially with allotments and listings wrapping up by early December.