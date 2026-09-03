Three men arrested over ₹2.20cr company WhatsApp CEO impersonation scam
Business
Three young men were arrested for allegedly cheating a company of ₹2.20 crore by pretending to be the CEO on WhatsApp.
They messaged the company's accounts executive, asked for financial details, and got money transferred into several bank accounts, all while posing as the boss.
Accounts executive alerted owner, police complaint
The plan fell apart when the accounts executive got suspicious about repeated requests and contacted the company owner. That quick thinking led to a police complaint.
Investigators found five bank accounts were used, with some of the funds withdrawn through cheques and ATMs.
A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act, and it turns out one of them may have been tricked by the other two into sharing his bank accounts.