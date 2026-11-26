Tiger Global sells 17.07cr Groww shares, stake falls to 2.3%
Tiger Global has cut its stake in Groww to just 2.3%, selling 17.07 crore shares over the past six months.
The move, completed through a Singapore-based entity between late May and November, marks a significant exit for one of Groww's early backers.
Groww early investors sold thousands cr
Tiger Global originally held about 6% in Groww, buying shares at ₹21.97 each for ₹814 crore.
Since the IPO lock-in ended, not just Tiger but other early investors like Peak XV Partners and Y Combinator have also sold big chunks of their holdings, collectively offloading thousands of crores worth of shares this year.