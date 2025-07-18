Tiger Logistics plans to upgrade from BSE to NSE
Tiger Logistics is looking to upgrade from the Bombay Stock Exchange to a direct listing on the NSE main board, hoping to attract more investors and boost trading activity.
The company's shares have jumped an impressive 1,400% over five years (now around ₹53.52), even though they've dipped 9% in the last month.
Tech-driven logistics solutions
Started in 2000, Tiger Logistics handles freight forwarding and supply chain solutions for industries like autos, textiles, pharma, and defense.
They're now shifting toward tech-driven logistics as Indian exporters want smarter digital supply chains.
Board approved the move on July 2
The board gave the green light for the NSE move on July 2.
If approved by regulators, it could make Tiger's shares easier to buy and sell, open doors for new investors, and strengthen trust through better governance—though long-term success will still depend on how well they perform in a competitive market.