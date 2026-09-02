Tilaknagar Industries invests ₹22cr for 30% Black Tiger tequila stake
Tilaknagar Industries Ltd. (TI), known for Mansion House, is making a move into India's fast-growing tequila market.
They're putting ₹22 crore into Black Tiger Distilleries for a 30% stake, with the deal split between an upfront payment and another tranche within a year.
This is TI's way of tapping into the rising demand for premium drinks.
Indian tequila volumes up 60% yearly
India's tequila scene is booming: volumes have jumped 60% yearly from 2020 to 2025, and are expected to keep growing at 13% annually until 2030.
Bodega Suprema No. 5 offers three types of pure Blue Weber Agave tequila (Blanco, Reposado, Anejo), priced between ₹4,200-₹5,500 per bottle.
TI plans to position Bodega Suprema No. 5 between affordable mixto tequilas and high-end premium options as part of its broader push beyond brandy into popular spirits like whisky, gin, rum, vodka, and now tequila.