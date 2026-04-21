Tim Cook becomes Apple executive chairman as John Ternus CEO

Tom Marieb to head hardware engineering

With Ternus shifting to CEO, Tom Marieb will now head up hardware engineering and report to Johny Srouji, who has been named chief hardware officer.

Both Cook and Ternus shared their excitement in memos to staff: Cook thanked everyone for their support, while Ternus called Marieb a dedicated leader who puts users first.

There will be a town hall at the Steve Jobs Theater so employees can ask questions about what's next.