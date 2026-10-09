Tim Cook hands Apple CEO role to John Ternus
Tim Cook has officially handed over the CEO role at Apple to John Ternus as of September 2026.
Now, Cook is executive chairman. He's not running day-to-day stuff anymore but is focusing on worldwide policy and being there for Ternus when needed.
Tim Cook: don't mimic me, Ternus
Cook's main advice for Ternus: "make it your own job. Put your time in the things that you can add the most value to around the company. And that means don't mimic me. Just like I didn't mimic Steve. We all have different strengths." Tim Cook said.
"The transition actually started years ago," Cook said.
He backed Ternus's launch of the iPhone Duo right out of the gate.
Even after stepping down, Cook is still representing Apple at major events and saying, "I'm doing that and helping John in any way he sees fit."