Tim Cook hands Apple CEO role to John Ternus

Cook's main advice for Ternus: "make it your own job. Put your time in the things that you can add the most value to around the company. And that means don't mimic me. Just like I didn't mimic Steve. We all have different strengths." Tim Cook said.

"The transition actually started years ago," Cook said.

He backed Ternus's launch of the iPhone Duo right out of the gate.

Even after stepping down, Cook is still representing Apple at major events and saying, "I'm doing that and helping John in any way he sees fit."