Tim Cook steps down after transforming Apple into $4T giant

Tim Cook , the current CEO of Apple , will step down from his position on September 1. He has been at the helm since 2011 after succeeding Steve Jobs . Cook will hand over the reins to John Ternus, Apple's Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering. Ternus will also join Apple's board of directors as part of this transition.

Transition details Cook's legacy and transition details Cook will continue to be associated with Apple as its executive chairman. Arthur Levinson, who has been Apple's non-executive chairman for 15 years, will take over as lead independent director from September 1. Cook's tenure saw Apple's transformation into a $4 trillion business with annual revenue more than quadrupling during his time. He called it "It has been the greatest privilege of my life to be the CEO of Apple."

Career trajectory Cook's journey at Apple and his impact Cook joined Apple in 1998 as a supply chain expert, a role he excelled at. He was instrumental in turning Apple's manufacturing operation into a competitive advantage over time. His promotion to CEO came after Steve Jobs's health forced him to step back multiple times. Under Cook's leadership, Apple Services became a $100 billion-plus business and the wearables category flourished under his guidance.

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