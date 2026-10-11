Ting-Wei 'Willy' Sun admits exporting NVIDIA servers to China
Business
Ting-Wei "Willy" Sun, a contractor linked to Super Micro Computer, has pleaded guilty to secretly exporting AI servers loaded with NVIDIA chips to China, dodging US export laws.
The plan involved routing the tech through Southeast Asia to hide its real destination.
Authorities say the total value of the smuggled technology was around $2.5 billion.
Case spotlights U.S.-China tech rivalry
This case spotlights just how fierce the U.S.-China tech rivalry has gotten, especially over cutting-edge AI hardware.
Because NVIDIA's chips are seen as so important, they're tightly restricted by US export rules.
Washington has tightened export controls for national security concerns.
Super Micro hasn't commented yet, but its stock dipped a bit after news broke.