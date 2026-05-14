Tiruppur knitwear makers seek removal of 11% cotton import duty

India faces 45L cotton shortfall 2025-26

India's textile industry could fall short by 45 lakh bales of cotton in 2025-26, while other countries get cheaper raw materials.

Without duty-free imports, it is tough for Indian exporters to compete globally or meet trade deals.

Industry representatives say removing the duty will not hurt farmers since demand at home is solid and minimum support price, or MSP, protections remain.

They believe it will actually help India stay in the game worldwide.