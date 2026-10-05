Titan Nykaa and Amazon shift focus to smaller Indian towns

With fewer people in big cities splurging on non-essentials this year, brands such as Titan, Nykaa, and Amazon are now focusing on tier-two and smaller towns, think Jaipur, Lucknow, and Varanasi.

Rahul Shukla, chief sales and marketing officer, watches division, at Titan Company, says about 70% of India's consumption is coming from these areas now, thanks to more digital access and government support.