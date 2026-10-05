Titan Nykaa and Amazon shift focus to smaller Indian towns
With fewer people in big cities splurging on non-essentials this year, brands such as Titan, Nykaa, and Amazon are now focusing on tier-two and smaller towns, think Jaipur, Lucknow, and Varanasi.
Rahul Shukla, chief sales and marketing officer, watches division, at Titan Company, says about 70% of India's consumption is coming from these areas now, thanks to more digital access and government support.
Companies launch affordable products outside metros
Urban consumption dropped 4% in early 2026. To keep business buzzing, companies like Biba and Fabindia are launching more affordable products for new customers outside metros.
Nykaa is doubling its stores in smaller towns by 2030, while Amazon has expanded the Amazon Now instant delivery platform to more than 120 cities beyond the usual big names.