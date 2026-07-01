TMC Transformers plans ₹550 cr IPO for 78,000 MVA plant Business Jul 01, 2026

TMC Transformers (India) Ltd just announced plans to raise ₹550 crore through an IPO, with the proceeds to be used partly for building a brand-new extra-high-voltage transformer facility in Halol, Gujarat, partly to part-fund the company's incremental working capital requirements, and for general corporate purposes.

This plant will have a big capacity, 78,000 MVA, to help meet India's rising need for advanced transformers.