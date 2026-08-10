To avoid Strait of Hormuz, ADNOC Gas mulls LNG plant

ADNOC's ships have faced 15 attacks in the Strait of Hormuz during the conflict (three just last week), so finding safer routes is a big deal.

Other Gulf countries are making moves too: Saudi Arabia is considering expanding export capacity to the Red Sea, Iraq is working on plans to rehabilitate old links and build new ones to transport its oil to Syria and Turkey, and ADNOC Gas is going ahead with $8.2 billion in investments to boost gas production.

The LNG export terminal at Ruwais will more than double its export capacity to about 15 million tons a year.

If approved, this new project could be a major shift for how energy leaves the region.