Todd Boehly-led US investors to buy $16B Lukoil assets
A team of American investors, headed by billionaire Todd Boehly, is set to buy $16 billion worth of Lukoil's oil fields and refineries in Europe and Central Asia.
The plan? To curb Russia's war funding while the US and Russia try to cool tensions.
US approval required for $10B securities
Instead of cash, the group will use $10 billion in Lukoil securities. These were picked up after Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.
The deal still needs a green light from US authorities, which could take up to a year.
If it goes through, it could strengthen US influence just as Congress shifts political gears for 2027.