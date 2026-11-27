Tokyo core inflation 2.9% as utilities surge before BOJ decision
Prices in Tokyo are climbing fast: core inflation hit 2.9% in November, the highest so far this year.
Utility bills are a big reason why, with electricity up 9.5% and city gas nearly 14%.
Now, everyone's watching to see if the Bank of Japan will raise interest rates next month to keep inflation in check.
Sanae Takaichi restores utility subsidies
Tokyo's numbers usually hint at what's coming for all of Japan, and things have been getting pricier across the board: service costs pushed the BOJ's own inflation measure up to 3.5% in October.
To help out, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is bringing back utility subsidies from December and wants to cut sales tax on food starting April.
These moves could shape what happens when the BOJ meets on December 18, especially since higher prices have people spending less lately.