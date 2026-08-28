Tokyo core inflation rises for 3rd straight month to 1.8%
Business
Tokyo's core inflation rose for the third straight month in August 2026, with prices excluding fresh food up 1.8% from a year earlier.
This steady climb has people thinking the Bank of Japan (BOJ) might finally raise interest rates next month.
BOJ deputy Himino flags price risks
Higher costs for things like durable goods, rent, and medical services are pushing prices up.
Even though government subsidies helped lower energy bills a bit, food and service prices are still rising.
With wages going up and jobs staying tight, BOJ Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino says the BOJ is keeping a close eye on price risks, so don't be surprised if a rate hike is around the corner.