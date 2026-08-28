Tom Brady's Palo Alto CardVault robbed a week after opening
Business
Just a week after opening, Tom Brady's new CardVault shop in Palo Alto was hit by burglars.
On August 22, thieves smashed a window, broke display cases, and made off with about 60 trading cards valued at more than $12,000.
CardVault expansion brings repeat theft risks
CardVault isn't just any card shop: it's a fast-growing collectibles brand with backing from names like Aaron Judge and Dana White.
After Brady bought in last year and helped rebrand the company, they've been aiming for more than 100 stores nationwide.
But as the business expands, keeping rare cards safe is proving tricky: this Palo Alto theft follows another heist at their New York SoHo store last year.