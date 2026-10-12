Tonbo Imaging launches offer for sale IPO priced ₹665-₹700

Shares are being sold by promoters Arvind Kondangi Lakshmikumar, Ankit Kumar, Cecilia D'Souza, and other selling shareholders Vinimaya Advisory LLP and CE AQ Technologies.

Tonbo started in 2003 but pivoted to defense tech in 2012; now it builds things like thermal imaging and missile guidance systems for global defense clients.

JM Financial and IIFL Capital Services are managing the IPO, with KFin Technologies as registrar.