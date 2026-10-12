Tonbo Imaging launches offer for sale IPO priced ₹665-₹700
Business
Tonbo Imaging, a defense tech company, is launching its IPO with shares priced between ₹665 and ₹700 a share.
The IPO opens October 15 and closes October 19, featuring an offer for sale of 1.22 crore shares, so the money raised will go to existing shareholders, not the company itself.
Promoters and firms selling Tonbo shares
Shares are being sold by promoters Arvind Kondangi Lakshmikumar, Ankit Kumar, Cecilia D'Souza, and other selling shareholders Vinimaya Advisory LLP and CE AQ Technologies.
Tonbo started in 2003 but pivoted to defense tech in 2012; now it builds things like thermal imaging and missile guidance systems for global defense clients.
JM Financial and IIFL Capital Services are managing the IPO, with KFin Technologies as registrar.