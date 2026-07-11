Bluesky appoints Toni Schneider as permanent CEO after interim stint

Strategic direction

Schneider outlines priorities for Bluesky

In his blog post, Schneider shared his enthusiasm for the role and the company's mission. He said, "I'm loving the mission and the job, and I'm all in as Bluesky's official CEO." One of his key priorities as CEO will be to "create smaller spaces and more private communities," a move he believes could "unlock the next wave of growth and innovation" for Bluesky.