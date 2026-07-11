Bluesky appoints Toni Schneider as permanent CEO after interim stint
What's the story
Bluesky, the social media platform that emerged as an alternative to Twitter (now X), has announced a major leadership change. Toni Schneider, who took over as the interim CEO in March after Jay Graber's transition to Chief Innovation Officer, is now the company's permanent chief executive. The announcement was made by Schneider himself on his personal blog.
Strategic direction
Schneider outlines priorities for Bluesky
In his blog post, Schneider shared his enthusiasm for the role and the company's mission. He said, "I'm loving the mission and the job, and I'm all in as Bluesky's official CEO." One of his key priorities as CEO will be to "create smaller spaces and more private communities," a move he believes could "unlock the next wave of growth and innovation" for Bluesky.
Growth trajectory
Challenges faced by Bluesky
Under Graber's leadership, Bluesky grew its user base to 43 million and expanded its underlying technology, the AT Protocol. The system enables Bluesky and other apps to share the same social network. However, in recent months, the platform has struggled with user retention and growth. Some have even raised concerns over its future viability amid declining engagement rates and a shrinking user community.