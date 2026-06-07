Top 7 Indian firms lost ₹1.25L/cr as Sensex Nifty slipped
Business
Last week, seven of India's biggest companies saw their combined value drop by a hefty ₹1.25 lakh crore as the Sensex and Nifty both slipped around 0.7%.
According to Santosh Meena from Swastika Investmart, this was mainly due to foreign investors pulling out and worries over a slow monsoon, even though oil prices cooled off and the rupee got a bit stronger.
Reliance lost nearly ₹40,000cr, banks gained
Reliance Industries took the largest hit, losing nearly ₹40,000 crore in value, while TCS and Bharti Airtel also saw major declines.
Larsen & Toubro, LIC, Bajaj Finance, and Hindustan Unilever weren't spared either.
On the bright side, SBI actually gained almost ₹13,000 crore in value last week, with ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank also ending up in the green.