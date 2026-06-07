Top 7 Indian firms lost ₹1.25L/cr as Sensex Nifty slipped Business Jun 07, 2026

Last week, seven of India's biggest companies saw their combined value drop by a hefty ₹1.25 lakh crore as the Sensex and Nifty both slipped around 0.7%.

According to Santosh Meena from Swastika Investmart, this was mainly due to foreign investors pulling out and worries over a slow monsoon, even though oil prices cooled off and the rupee got a bit stronger.