Top economists at ECB gathering in Portugal warn AI risks
At a big European Central Bank event in Portugal, top economists warned that AI might shake up the global economy, not just boost it.
They pointed out risks like people losing jobs to automation, investors taking on too much debt, and AI companies being valued way higher than they should be.
Tobias Adrian from the IMF summed up: "What worries me the most is there's leverage by the borrowers and there's leverage by the investors... The leverage on both sides is very worrisome for financial stability."
Tiff Macklem warns AI bubble risk
Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem compared today's excitement around AI to the dot-com bubble, basically saying we might be getting ahead of ourselves.
He warned that "it doesn't mean there can't be a period where the market gets ahead of itself."
Other experts agreed, adding that over-investment in AI could backfire if expectations don't match reality.
AI-linked investment-grade debt, cyber risks
AI is spreading fast across industries, and this year nearly half of all major investment-grade debt was linked to AI companies.
Economists also flagged new cybersecurity threats, like hackers targeting financial systems using advanced AI tools or attacking cloud providers banks rely on.
The message? While AI brings cool innovations, it also brings some real challenges we can't ignore.