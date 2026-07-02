Top economists at ECB gathering in Portugal warn AI risks Business Jul 02, 2026

At a big European Central Bank event in Portugal, top economists warned that AI might shake up the global economy, not just boost it.

They pointed out risks like people losing jobs to automation, investors taking on too much debt, and AI companies being valued way higher than they should be.

Tobias Adrian from the IMF summed up: "What worries me the most is there's leverage by the borrowers and there's leverage by the investors... The leverage on both sides is very worrisome for financial stability."