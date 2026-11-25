Top Senate antitrust Democrat Booker questions Huang's brief NVIDIA exit
NVIDIA's CEO Jensen Huang stepped down and then quickly returned, catching the attention of US Senator Cory Booker.
As the top Democrat on the Senate antitrust subcommittee, Booker wants answers about what happened behind the scenes, especially any influence from the Trump administration.
He's worried that NVIDIA's huge market power could shake up financial stability.
Booker asks NVIDIA to preserve records
Booker has asked NVIDIA to preserve board records on the decision and details of its independent investigation into the company's compliance with US export controls.
After Huang came back, NVIDIA's stock price jumped around a lot, making lawmakers even more concerned about how much sway the company has.