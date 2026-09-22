Modi government looking for job sectors that might be AI-proof
What's the story
India's Commerce Ministry is looking into sectors that could withstand the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on employment. The initiative, led by Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, aims to find new job opportunities while promoting the use of AI technology. Goyal highlighted tourism as one such sector with plenty of potential for job creation and resilience against AI disruption.
Job opportunities
Tourism largely resistant to AI disruption
Goyal added that jobs in this industry could come from hotels, restaurants, transport services, entertainment and other visitor services.
These roles require physical interaction and cannot be fully delivered remotely.
However, parts of the travel industry are already using AI technology for customer service, trip planning, marketing and booking systems.
Tech strategy
We want to adopt these technologies for better efficiencies: Goyal
Goyal stressed that India isn't shying away from AI or new technologies but wants to adopt them for better efficiency.
He emphasized the need for a strategic approach to tackle the impact of these technologies on employment.
"We want to actually adopt these technologies for better efficiencies," Goyal said, "But at the same time, we have to play smart because we have a short-, medium- and long-term agenda."