Toyota warns of $4.3bn Middle East hit as profit halved Business May 08, 2026

Toyota says the ongoing conflict in the Middle East could cost it about $4.3 billion in the current financial year (the year to the end of March 2027), mainly because of supply chain issues and rising costs.

The company's latest quarterly profit fell almost 50% compared with a year earlier (three months to March 31, 2025), to 569.4 billion yen (about $3.6 billion).