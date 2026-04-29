TRAI extends deadline for comments on calls and SMS packs
TRAI just extended the deadline to comment on its plan for low-cost mobile packs that only offer calls and SMS (no data).
Now, you have until May 5, 2026, to share your thoughts (instead of the original April 28, 2026).
This move came after people asked for a bit more time to weigh in.
The idea is to make calling-and-SMS-only plans more affordable for users who don't need data.
TRAI seeks lower non-data plan prices
The new rules would push telecom companies to lower prices on non-data plans, which TRAI says are currently pricier than they should be.
If these changes go through, you could see cheaper options if you only need calling and texting.
Stakeholders can also send in counter-comments by May 12, 2026.
It's all part of TRAI's effort to keep things fair and transparent for consumers who don't want or need data bundles.