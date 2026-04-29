TRAI extends deadline for comments on calls and SMS packs

TRAI seeks lower non-data plan prices

The new rules would push telecom companies to lower prices on non-data plans, which TRAI says are currently pricier than they should be.

If these changes go through, you could see cheaper options if you only need calling and texting.

Stakeholders can also send in counter-comments by May 12, 2026.

It's all part of TRAI's effort to keep things fair and transparent for consumers who don't want or need data bundles.