TRAI fines Vodafone Idea ₹2L for service lapses, Vi reviews
Business
TRAI has fined Vodafone Idea (Vi) ₹200,000 after the company fell short of service quality standards in several regions, based on the 2024 regulations.
Vi is reviewing the order and evaluating the next steps in this matter.
Telcos allege Vi poaching, Vi denies
On top of the fine, Vi is facing criticism from rival telecoms for allegedly breaking mobile number portability rules and using under-handed means for subscriber poaching (allegations Vi denies).
All this highlights how tough and competitive things are right now in India's telecom world.