TRAI requires prominent low cost plans, Airtel and Jio oppose
Airtel and Jio aren't too happy about a new rule from India's telecom regulator, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), that kicked in on October 1, 2026.
The rule says all telecom operators must put their low-cost plans front and center on their recharge sites and apps, basically making it easier for everyone to spot affordable options.
Analysts: minimal impact from TRAI
Vodafone Idea has already followed the rule, but Airtel and Jio worry that showing cheap plans so clearly could hurt their earnings.
Still, TRAI is sticking to its guns to help people find budget-friendly packs.
Interestingly, analysts think these changes won't really shake up company revenues much.