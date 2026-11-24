Trapit Bansal leaves Meta after helping build Muse AI models
Trapit Bansal, a top AI mind at Meta, has decided to move on after just 16 months. He played a big role in launching Meta's Superintelligence Labs and building the Muse AI models.
Sharing his news on X, Bansal said he's ready to "I'm starting from scratch again to find out. More on that in due time!" and explore fresh research directions.
Meta reportedly offered Bansal $100 million
Before Meta, Bansal spent over three years at OpenAI working on the o1 reasoning model alongside leaders like Ilya Sutskever.
Meta reportedly offered him a $100 million package to join.
He started out at IIT Kanpur, worked with Accenture and IISc, and then moved to the US to pursue a PhD at UMass Amherst.
Along the way, he contributed to projects at Facebook, Google, and OpenAI, quite the journey for someone now looking for his next big challenge.