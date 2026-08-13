Tredence aims for $1B revenue by 2030, shifts pricing model
Tredence, a U.S.-based data and analytics company with big operations in India, is aiming for $1 billion in yearly revenue by 2030.
They've grown fast, from just $30 million in 2020 to about $340 million to $350 million this year.
To get there, they're switching up their pricing model and focusing more on healthcare, telecom, and manufacturing.
Tredence expands into Europe, West Asia
Tredence is pushing into Europe and West Asia, plus they recently bought KMK Consulting to break into life sciences and biopharma.
With 5,000 employees, they're ramping up AI training to boost productivity.
Co-founder and CEO Shub Bhowmick says they've evolved beyond analytics: now half their revenue comes from data engineering, with the rest from AI services.
Outcome-based pricing is set to replace traditional time-and-material contracts as part of their growth plan.