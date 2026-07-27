Trent Ltd becomes Tata Group's fastest growing consumer business
Trent Ltd. just became the fastest-growing established consumer company in the Tata Group, with its revenue jumping more than fivefold, from ₹3,635 crore in FY2020 to ₹20,189 crore in FY2026.
That's way ahead of other Tata brands like Titan and Voltas.
Trent's share of the combined revenue of the group's four major consumer businesses also climbed from 8.6% to 14.1%, nearly matching Tata Consumer Products.
Zudio adds 289 stores in FY2026
The real game-changer has been Zudio, Trent's value fashion brand that's caught on big with middle-income shoppers.
In FY2026 alone, Trent opened 289 stores, bringing its total to 1,286 across 321 cities.
Now they're doubling down on Westside and nurturing newer concepts, including Samoh and Burnt Toast, aiming for even more stores and fresh formats to keep the momentum going.