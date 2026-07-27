Trent Ltd becomes Tata Group's fastest growing consumer business

Trent Ltd. just became the fastest-growing established consumer company in the Tata Group, with its revenue jumping more than fivefold, from ₹3,635 crore in FY2020 to ₹20,189 crore in FY2026.

That's way ahead of other Tata brands like Titan and Voltas.

Trent's share of the combined revenue of the group's four major consumer businesses also climbed from 8.6% to 14.1%, nearly matching Tata Consumer Products.