Why Trip.com has been fined $770M in China

The SAMR has confiscated CNY 1.66 billion in illegal gains from Trip.com and imposed a fine of CNY 3.52 billion on the company.

Along with this, the regulator has also ordered Trip.com to refund booking deposits worth CNY 122 million that it had withheld from hotel operators.

In response to the penalty, Trip.com said they "sincerely accept" the decision and will make necessary changes in compliance with the regulator's requirements.