Tripura launches T-RISE portal connecting startups with investors and mentors

T-RISE builds on Chief Minister Manik Saha's startup policy, which has already received more than 185 startup applications, of which 140 have been registered and 70 formally recognized.

The portal (created by SanchiConnect with APITCO) offers access to expert advice in finance, law, and marketing.

Plus, new partnerships with HDFC Bank, Amazon Seller Services, and Zoho mean easier banking, e-commerce tools, and cloud support for young businesses.

It's all part of making Tripura a real contender on India's innovation map.