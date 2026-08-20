Tripura launches T-RISE portal connecting startups with investors and mentors
Tripura just rolled out T-RISE, a new online platform designed to give its startup scene a serious boost.
Announced at the "Building a Unicorn in Tripura" workshop, T-RISE connects startups with investors, mentors, corporate partners, and government departments, even reaching out to professionals from Tripura working outside the state to get them involved in homegrown innovation.
Manik Saha policy registers 140 startups
T-RISE builds on Chief Minister Manik Saha's startup policy, which has already received more than 185 startup applications, of which 140 have been registered and 70 formally recognized.
The portal (created by SanchiConnect with APITCO) offers access to expert advice in finance, law, and marketing.
Plus, new partnerships with HDFC Bank, Amazon Seller Services, and Zoho mean easier banking, e-commerce tools, and cloud support for young businesses.
It's all part of making Tripura a real contender on India's innovation map.