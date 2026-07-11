Tripura signs 43 deals worth over ₹10,000cr at destination conclave
Tripura just signed 43 big agreements, worth over ₹10,000 crore, at the Destination Tripura Business Conclave 2026.
These deals cover everything from IT and AI to green energy and manufacturing, putting a spotlight on Tripura's growing tech scene and its role in India's Act East Policy.
Google India, Salesforce partner with Tripura
Major names like Google India is teaming up with the state for AI and cloud projects, while Salesforce is helping bring smarter governance.
Chief Minister Manik Saha called these partnerships proof that Tripura is "one of the fastest growing states in the country" and has doubled its GSDP in just six years.
The state has doubled its economy in six years, launched 134 startups, and is pitching itself as the gateway to Southeast Asia, with new data centers and investor-friendly reforms making it even more attractive for innovation.