TRON founder Justin Sun set for Blue Origin spaceflight
Justin Sun, the founder of TRON, is about to blast off on Blue Origin's NS-34 mission.
He snagged his seat back in 2021 with a $28 million auction bid—then donated that entire sum to support STEM education and space charities through Blue Origin's Club for the Future.
The exact launch date hasn't been announced yet.
Meet the diverse crew of 6
Joining Sun are five others from around the world: real estate investor Arvi Bahal, Turkish businessman Gokhan Erdem, meteorologist Deborah Martorell, teacher Lionel Pitchford, and venture capitalist JD Russell.
This mix of backgrounds makes for a refreshingly diverse crew compared to typical space tourists.
Sun's crypto adventures and launch details
Sun has been making waves in crypto lately—he recently pledged $100 million for Trump-themed memecoins despite regulatory scrutiny earlier this year.
You'll be able to catch the NS-34 launch live online and maybe even spot it from the ground near the site once Blue Origin shares final details.
