TRON founder Justin Sun set for Blue Origin spaceflight
Jul 22, 2025

Justin Sun, the founder of TRON, is about to blast off on Blue Origin's NS-34 mission.

He snagged his seat back in 2021 with a $28 million auction bid—then donated that entire sum to support STEM education and space charities through Blue Origin's Club for the Future.

The exact launch date hasn't been announced yet.