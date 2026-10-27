Troovy raises ₹100Cr led by Fireside Ventures to boost R&D

Founded by Mansi Baranwal and Aditya Mukherjee, Troovy is all about cleaner ingredients, think vacuum-cooked chips and no-nonsense ketchups.

This investment will speed up their "Build Together" approach, where families across India help shape new products.

As CBO and co-founder Mukherjee puts it, Troovy is focused on "This backing is a vote of confidence in a model most food companies don't use: building with the people who'll actually eat what you make. When you build with users, you have to push innovation, because users don't settle. It's not enough to replace the oil and sugar; you have to reduce them dramatically. It's not enough to remove preservatives; almost no synthetic additives should enter the product. And it's not enough to be clean; the bar on taste and nutrition stays high." aiming to make healthier snacking a real option for everyone.