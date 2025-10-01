Next Article
Trualt Bioenergy to debut on October 3: GMP, other details
Business
Trualt Bioenergy is all set to hit the BSE and NSE on October 3, 2025, after wrapping up its IPO just days ago.
The company's shares are already making waves in the gray market, with a premium suggesting investors expect a strong start when trading begins.
GMP indicates strong debut for Trualt Bioenergy
Grey market signals point to a listing price around ₹586—over 18% higher than the ₹496 issue price.
The IPO itself was a big hit, raising ₹839 crore and seeing massive oversubscription: institutional buyers went all-in at over 159 times their quota, while retail and non-institutional investors also showed strong interest.