True Balance runs loans through AI, more than doubles accuracy

True Balance, a digital lender, now runs every loan application through its AI-driven scoring systems, while retaining human review for roughly one in 10 cases.

By looking at both regular credit scores and things like UPI payments or bank activity, it's making it easier for people without much credit history to get approved.

Debarya Dutta, its chief AI officer, said True Balance's credit-risk prediction accuracy has improved more than twofold and has cut default rates by more than half.