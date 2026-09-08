True Balance runs loans through AI, more than doubles accuracy
True Balance, a digital lender, now runs every loan application through its AI-driven scoring systems, while retaining human review for roughly one in 10 cases.
By looking at both regular credit scores and things like UPI payments or bank activity, it's making it easier for people without much credit history to get approved.
Debarya Dutta, its chief AI officer, said True Balance's credit-risk prediction accuracy has improved more than twofold and has cut default rates by more than half.
True Balance operating ratio at 35%
True Balance has dropped its overall operating cost ratio from 60% to 35%. The same tech helps with everything from collections to customer service.
Looking ahead, it wants to branch into insurance and even expand into countries like Indonesia and Vietnam, but it's clear that humans still have the final say on big decisions.