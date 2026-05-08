Truecaller cuts 70 jobs as net sales fall 27%

Truecaller subscriptions rise 27%

CEO Rishit Jhunjhunwala pointed to India's ban on real-money gaming apps, instability in the Middle East, and changes from ad partners like Google as reasons for the decline.

On a brighter note, subscription revenue grew by 27% and now makes up nearly one-third of total sales.

Truecaller is doubling down on paid features like AI Assistant and Family Protection to keep users interested, even as competition from telecom companies heats up.