Truecaller cuts 70 jobs as net sales fall 27%
Business
Truecaller is letting go of 70 employees (about 15% of its team) after a rough start of 2026.
The caller ID app saw net sales drop by 27%, with India, its biggest market, hit especially hard: sales there fell 41% and ad revenue tumbled by 44% overall.
Truecaller subscriptions rise 27%
CEO Rishit Jhunjhunwala pointed to India's ban on real-money gaming apps, instability in the Middle East, and changes from ad partners like Google as reasons for the decline.
On a brighter note, subscription revenue grew by 27% and now makes up nearly one-third of total sales.
Truecaller is doubling down on paid features like AI Assistant and Family Protection to keep users interested, even as competition from telecom companies heats up.