Truecaller retains momentum in India despite real-name caller ID rules
Business
Truecaller, the app most of us use to spot unknown callers, isn't slowing down in India, even though the government mandates real-name caller ID rules.
With almost 328 million monthly active users in India (yep, that's a lot), India is basically Truecaller's biggest market.
The company pulled in ₹94 crore globally in the December quarter.
Truecaller monetizes via ads and partnerships
Most of Truecaller's cash comes from business tie-ups and ads. They've teamed up with brands like Swiggy and Uber to add features like "call reason," making it easier to know why someone's calling.
Their massive database helps spot spam calls, so even though the app is mostly free, it keeps things safer for everyone.